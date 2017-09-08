An earthquake of magnitude 8.1 struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Sept. 7, killing at least five people, triggering small tsunami waves and damaging some buildings. The epicenter was 54 miles (87km) southwest of the town of Pijijiapan in the southern state of Chiapas, at a depth of 43 miles.
Deadly earthquake hits southern Mexico
- September 8, 2017 16:57 IST
