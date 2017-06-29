Lost in the GST din is a crucial piece of information: for non-resident Indians (NRIs), the last date for depositing demonetised notes with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is tomorrow (June 30).

The central bank had announced the deadline on December 31 last year in a notification. "Resident Indian citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 can avail this facility up to March 31, 2017 and Non Resident Indian citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 can avail this facility up to June 30, 2017," the RBI had said.

"They (NRIs) can avail this facility in their individual capacity once during the period of submission of ID documents, such as, Aadhaar number, Permanent Account Number (PAN) etc, and on submission of documentary evidence showing they were abroad during the period and, that they have not availed the exchange facility earlier, customs certificate about import of SBNs by NRIs etc. No third party tender will be accepted under the facility," the bank added.

The demonetised notes, also referred to as specified bank notes, or SBNs (Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 denomination), can be deposited at RBI's five offices located at Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur.

The maximum limit of exchange is Rs 25,000.

The option is not available for Indians resident in Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and for those who are Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)/Persons of Indian Origin (PIO). The deadline for resident Indians expired on March 31, 2017.