Dead or Alive Xtreme 3, the beach volleyball spin-off from publishers Koei Tecmo, has arrived with new VR (virtual reality) content -- VR Paradise for PlayStation VR.

Needless to say, fans of the series have been waiting to get the new feature that was promised for some time now.

VR Paradise will be free for players who have already bought the game. These players can get a new free VR Passport DLC, which is available from Tuesday. This is, however, for a limited time, until February 28.

But if a player fails to download it before February 28, then he will have to shell out 1,500 yen plus taxes. But those who download it before the end date can keep the update for free. This DLC will let players play only with Kasumi.

Players will also be able to enjoy Gravure Paradise, Event Paradise and Photo Paradise features if they have the VR Paradise.

Those with the freely downloaded version of the game need to buy special VR Passport set for 2,900 yen plus taxes. But players will get to play with Marie Rose and Honoka.

The new VR feature of the game is currently available only in Japan. Players looking for the English subtitled game might have to wait longer, DualShockers reported.

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 is yet to receive an official North American or European release.