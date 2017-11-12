After BuzzFeed News reported that women have accused renowned comic book editor Eddie Berganza of sexual harassment and misconduct, DC Entertainment issued a statement to confirm that he has been suspended from his role of group editor from DC.

Following the accusations, DC Entertainment released a statement regarding the suspension and reveal how they are going to go about with the situation.

"DC Entertainment has immediately suspended Mr. Berganza and has removed him from performing his duties as Group Editor at DC Comics. There will be a prompt and yet careful review into next steps as it relates to the allegations against him, and the concerns our talent, employees and fans have shared. DC continues to be extremely committed to creating a safe and secure working environment for our employees and everyone involved in the creation of our comic books," the statement reads.

The press release was issued after several women recounted how they were harassed by Berganza in a Buzzfeed report. The report reveals that these incidents took a few years ago. But in the wake of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey sexual harassment cases, the women chose to finally come out in the open regarding the incidents.

"Five people, including two of those women, confirmed that they spoke to higher-ups at DC about Berganza's behaviour," the report states.

Berganza joins the long list of celebrities against whom sexual harassment charges have been pressed. The DC Comics Group Editor is known for his work on Batman, Titans and Wednesday Comics.

He came under the spotlight in 1998 when he won the Comics Buyer's Guide Fan Award for Favourite Editor. Ever since then he has been successfully climbing the ladder of success at DC.

Over the past years, Berganza has overseen the publication of Superman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman comics as well.