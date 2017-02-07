From the looks of it, the new sub-brand of DC Design wants to have a finger in the two-wheeler customisation pie. The DC Design – which opened a sub-brand, DC2, for the bespoke segment – has added a new chapter to its CarbonShot kit. This time, in a shade of brown.

DC Design's Carbon Shot kit is now offered only for the 350cc and 500cc Classic bikes of Royal Enfield but is likely to be available for other models of the Chennai-based bike maker in near future. The Carbon Shot kit for the Classic bikes now come in five colours, including the new colour, Cedar Brown. Other colours include Admiral Blue, Dark Moss, Black and Cardinal Red.

The customisation kit comes at a price tag of Rs 76,000 in addition to the model's original price. The bookings for DC2 CarbonShot are open for Rs 25,000 and delivery is expected to begin by June.

DC Design's CarbonShot Kit

The kit includes all-LED headlamp and front indicators in billet casing, leather and steel single rider seat and integrated LEDs for tail light and rear indicators, carbon rear fender and micro fender, billet aluminium and carbon mixed battery cover and fuel tank cover made of billet, chrome and carbonfibre.