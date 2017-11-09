If you think the competition in the smartphone market has already touched its peak point, hold your horses. e-commerce giant Flipkart is coming up with a new device under its in-house brand 'Billion'.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ is the retailer's first-ever smartphone that will take on giants like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, and many other companies. In a bid to offer a "state-of-the-art dual camera phone that truly captures India's vibrant colours," Flipkart will commence the sale for its Billion Capture+ starting November 15 – just a day before the nation witnesses the much- anticipated launch of the OnePlus 5T.

Flipkart already has dedicated page for its entirely-unheard-of smartphone, where the retailer reveals more details than any teaser.

From the product teaser page, it is clear that the Capture+ smartphone will have a dual camera setup at the back, capable of capturing photos with bokeh effect, true depth of field effect and also have a special Super Night Mode for low-light imaging.

Flipkart is also teasing fast charging as one of the key selling points of the new smartphone, alongside unlimited cloud storage, a Full HD display, metal unibody with chamfered edges and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will also run stock Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

By the looks of it, the smartphone looks like an affordable premium phone with minimalistic looks. There's a 3.5mm headphone jack on top, two speaker grilles at the bottom with microUSB slot in between, a SIM card tray on the left and the standard volume and power/lock buttons on the right. The front camera is placed close to the speaker on top of the display, which appears to be 5.5 inch.

For those who question the reliance of this new smartphone, Flipkart's co-founder Sachin Bansal had revealed in July that the company's Billion brand will address the "shortcomings of existing brands" and closely monitor the quality of the products.

To offer some level of comfort to potential buyers, Flipkart is guaranteeing a reliable after-sales service support with 130 service centres across 125 cities and towns in India. It goes without saying that the new smartphone will be made in India and the product will be backed by the Flipkart assurance infrastructure.

Flipkart is also teasing that it will be giving exciting partner offers with the smartphone on November 15.