Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi has filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters at the Mandir Marg Police Station on Tuesday for posting "filthy remarks" about her on Twitter. She was earlier with the AAP and left in 2014.

Ilmi told the International Business Times, India she filed the FIR on Tuesday after online trolls targetted her on Monday.

The online attack came after Ilmi tweeted, "AK should clean the Kachhra (Sandeep Kumar etc) within his own filthy ranks before attempting to clean Delhi.Lewd allegations will not help!"

She alleged that she was being targetted because of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Sandeep Kumar, an ex-AAP leader, was removed from the party after a video of him in a compromising position with a woman surfaced. He was seen campaigning for BJP's Narela candidate Savita Khatri on Sunday. Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga told the IBT India that Khatri was expelled from the party on Tuesday.

@shaziailmi Thanks for joining bjp and cleaning aap. — AAP's Honed (@honedali) April 17, 2017

Meanwhile, other women like Barkha Dutt, Gurmehar Kaur and Kavita Krishnan took on trolls on Tuesday. Dutt called online trolls "lynch mobs of the virtual world who come hunting in packs for fiercely independent women."

Journalist Rana Ayyub recently filed a case against an Indian man living in the UAE, who had sent her derogatory messages. The online troll was fired from his job after complaints were sent to his workplace.