In an interview with a Pakistani news channel, Pervez Musharraf said, "India has been accusing Pakistan for long. Why should we now become good and assist them? I don't know where Dawood is. He must be here, somewhere."

"India has been killing Muslims and Dawood Ibrahim has been reacting", he said.

Ibrahim is the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed, and more than 700 were injured.

For the last 10 years, New Delhi has sent several dossiers to Islamabad, naming Ibrahim as the accused in the Mumbai blasts case.

But, Pakistan has consistently denied about Dawood residing there, despite India maintaining that that he indeed lives in Karachi.

Check out the video to find out more.