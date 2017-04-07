Indian tennis legend Leander Paes has been omitted from the 2017 Davis Cup team in the last minute by Mahesh Bhupati. However, that didn't stop the 43-year-old player from backing the Indian team.

As the 1st ball is struck, Come On India, let's back our boys ?? Bleed Blue ? @DavisCup @ITF_Tennis — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 7, 2017

Bhupathi is the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team and he picked Rohan Bopanna in the place of Paes. Both Bopanna and Bhupati are in the reserves of the team, however.

India will play five matches in three days against Uzbekistan in Bengaluru in the second round of Davis Cup 2017 Asia/Oceania Group I after a 4-1 first round win over New Zealand in Pune last February.

Indian team for Uzbekistan tie:

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sriram Balaji, Rohan Bopanna (Yuki Bhambri is injured).

Schedule of matches and results

Date India Uzbekistan Time Result April 7 Ramkumar Ramanathan v Temur Ismailov 3 pm IST onwards April 7 Prajnesh Gunneswaran v Sanjar Fayziev April 8 Sriram Balaji / Rohan Bopanna v Farrukh Dustov / Sanjar Fayziev 6 pm IST onwards April 9 Ramkumar Ramanathan v Sanjar Fayziev 3 pm IST onwards April 9 Prajnesh Gunneswaran v Temur Ismailov

Venue

Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, Bangalore

Ticket information

Season passes: 900 INR (C - Block, G - Block); 2000 INR (A - Block, B - Block, F - Block)

Daily passes: 300 INR (C - Block, G - Block); 750 INR (A - Block, B - Block, F - Block)

TV telecast

DD Sports