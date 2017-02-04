After a really impressive start to their Davis Cup 2017 campaign from the Asia-Oceania Group 1, India are looking to make way to the second round of the Group on Saturday itself.

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan have given the hosts a 2-0 lead against New Zealand from the first two rounds of the competition. On Saturday, the men's doubles pair of Vishnu Vardhan and the legendary Leander Paes are in action at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

If India does manage to clinch this round, they open a big chance of qualifying for the Davis Cup 2017 World Group Play-offs. Only if they go on to win the next round as well!

How the results have panned out so far

1st match: Yuki Bhambri defeats Finn Tearney 6-4 6-4 6-3.

2nd match: Ramkumar Ramanathan defeats Jose Statham 6-3 6-4 6-3.

Leander aims history

Paes is currently tied with Italy's Nicola Pietrangeli with 42 wins and he will have to win on Saturday against the New Zealand pair of Artem Sitak and Michael Venus to create history.

Match schedule

Fixture: Leander Paes-Vishnu Vardhan vs Artem Sitak-Michael Venus

Date: February 4

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

Surface: Hard court

Where to watch live

India: TV - DD Sports.

New Zealand: TV: beIN sports. Live streaming: beIN sports connect

Live scores: Davis Cup official site