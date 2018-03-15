David Moyes believes West Ham's warm weather training camp in Miami will benefit the players heading into the final crucial weeks of the Premier League season.

The Hammers are in 16th place on the league table, just three points above the relegation zone, and are under pressure to bounce back after three successive heavy defeats against Liverpool, Swansea City, and Burnley, respectively.

The club's 3-0 home defeat against Burnley on March 10 was marred by multiple pitch invasions and co-owner David Sullivan being hit by a coin thrown from the crowd.

The Daily Mirror reported that West Ham chiefs considered pulling the plug on the Miami trip due to the negative atmosphere surrounding the club, but that Moyes had fought for it to go ahead as it would benefit the squad.

The Hammers are not in action until March 31, when they host Southampton, due to their elimination from the FA Cup.

"This break in games gives us the chance to come to train in a different environment and one which we believe will be hugely beneficial to the players," Moyes told the club's official website.

"We've had a long, intense winter period with a lot of matches – 13 since the turn of the year – and little time to rest and recover, so while this trip will offer us the chance to work the lads in testing temperatures on the pitch, it also gives them time to get fully prepared for our important run-in.

"We're hoping that the time away can be really useful for the squad and all the staff as we look to end the season really strongly. With everyone all together, the already-strong team spirit within the group is going to grow and that can only be a good thing ahead of our eight huge matches left in the Premier League."

Captain Mark Noble urged Hammers supporters to get behind the team at a challenging time for the club.

"I want us to do really well and I'm hoping that now the fans have shown their hand, they will get behind us for the remaining fixtures," Noble said.