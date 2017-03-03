David Haye and Tony Bellew talk up heavyweight bout ahead of expected ill-tempered London clash

  • March 3, 2017 15:19 IST
    By ITN
David Haye and Tony Bellew talk up heavyweight bout ahead of expected ill-tempered London clash Close
Heavyweight boxers Tony Bellew and David Haye have been talking up their clash in the final press conference before the fight on 4 March in London.
loading image
IBT TV
Trump's tribute to fallen Navy Seal William 'Ryan' Owens - standing ovation from Congress as widow weeps
Most popular