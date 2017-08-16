Manchester United ace goalkeeper David de Gea dishes blockbuster performances in every single match he is a part of. The Spaniard's girlfriend Edurne Garcia, thus, might be a bit jealous of that. The stunning beauty has therefore decided to break the internet with a blockbuster performance of her own.

The 31-year-old Spanish pop star and actress has taken to Instagram to reveal her bare back in front of the whole world as she enjoys some peace and tranquillity in a pool.

Edurne is a very popular figure in the Spanish entertainment world. Her notable music albums include Edurne (2006) and Adrenalina (2015), which have received Spanish Music Producers (SPA) platinum certifications.

In the age of the 2017 viral song of the year Despacito, performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Edurne's hit single "Despierta" ("Stay Awake"), performed back in 2006, still continues to be enjoyed by the Spanish folks. The pop-rock number has also attracted a variety of remix versions.

Currently a judge of the hugely popular Spain's Got Talent show, Edurne has time and again taken to Instagram to post smoking hot and gorgeous photos of her.

Trying to keep the competition alive with her boyfriend, is she? We ain't complaining!

DID YOU KNOW: David de Gea has rapped in a song alongside Edurne as well. The name of the song is 25 De Diciembre, performed in 2010, from the album Los Sims 3 Solidarios.

Not too bad for a start, but De Gea is better off plying his trade in the football only and making the Manchester United fans happy with his performances.

De Gea made an impressive save for his side against West Ham in their inaugural game of the Premier League 2017-18 season on August 12. The Spaniard will now be hoping to picking up yet another clean sheet when the Red Devils take on Swansea City this Saturday.