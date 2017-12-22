Fans can go to crazy lengths just to impress their idols – or to satisfy their own selves and in that race, getting surgery to look like their favourite celebrity doesn't fall far behind.

Just days after a Angelina Jolie fan, who claimed to have undergone 50 surgeries to look like her stormed the internet, comes another man, who spent £20,000 on surgery to look like his idol – David Beckham.

But while the Jolie fan remained smug about her stand, despite drawing a lot of flack on social media because she almost resembled the "corpse bride", this particular Beckham fan appeared on a talk show, to personally share his story of how the crazy obsession nearly killed him.

Jack Johnson spent years trying to become a replica of David Beckham, which only drove him closer to his death. Now, in the process of reversing those medical works, he is speaking out to warn others not "to make the same mistake".

"I tried to take my own life because trying to look like Beckham is a full time job and is not easy," he said. "Trying to look like Beckham nearly killed me and I don't want others to make the same mistake."

The Nottingham native underwent tan injections every month, as well as lip, chin and cheek fillers, botox injected into his forehead, and procedures for dental veneers. All of 21, he paid for the surgery using his Disability Living Allowance, by taking out loans and borrowing money from his brother.

Now struggling to pay off debts of £14,000, Jack claims to have learned his lesson and has also stopped having all forms of surgery.

Jack's story spiralled last year and soon he was on news outlets across 10 countries, trying to promote his Beckham obsession. Clinics gave him liposuction, botox and lip fillers for free too, as he shared.

"I'm not speaking out because I want notoriety or fame anymore - I'm genuinely doing this because I've come out the other side of it," he said. "When I was on This Morning Holly or Phil asked me if I was happy. I told them I was but really I wasn't - I was in the worst place ever on the inside."

Probably that had prompted Jack to take his own life four months ago, via an overdose of tablets. He had sessions with a physchiatrist and he learnt he suffers from body dysmorphia - a mental condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.

"I obviously don't blame David Beckham, it's not his fault," said Jack. "I was trying desperately to look like him and it nearly cost me my life. I feel like I'm in the best place ever now - and I really don't want anybody to go through what I have."

As his final token of advice, Jack said, "Nobody should ever aspire to look like celebrities to that extent, and I'm an example of that. You need to just be yourself."