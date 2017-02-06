Football has definitely been the focus of the world off late. With the Super Bowl LI (51) wrapping up and Manchester United fans marking the 59th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, David Beckham made headlines for his personal emails getting hacked. The hackers, who are believed to be based out of Russia, leaked a series of emails between Beckham and his publicist Oliveira. It revealed how the footballer lashed out about missing out on the knighthood, and branded Katherine Jenkins' OBE award a "f**king joke." The alleged release is now seeing the singer lash out against the footballer.

Also Read: From Logan, Pirates of the Caribbean to Transformers, here are all the trailers released during the Super Bowl LI (51) [VIDEOS]

The singer's manager, Professor Jonathan Shalit, told The Sun that she deserved the award. "I say Katherine was awarded an OBE for her services to music and charity. She visited troops in Iraq 2005 and 2006, Afghanistan 2007 and 2013, Cyprus 2007 and 2009 and Kosovo in 2009. These visits have continued consistently since her OBE was awarded," Shalit said.

"She has made various visits to UK-based regiments and in 2006 became a trustee of the British Forces Foundation. Katherine's continual participation in charity events has helped raises tens of millions of pounds for important causes," he added.

According to the leaked emails, Beckham has written: "Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F***ing joke." Shalit has clarified that stand as well in his statement where he says, "With regards to the taking of coke which Katherine has courageously publicly admitted with great honesty - this was when she was in her early 20s still studying, over a decade before she was awarded her OBE and started her recording career," he clarified.

But are his emails only with regard to the charity work he has been involved in or is there more to that? Are there affairs buried in those emails? One cannot leave out that probability since the famous footballer is known to have multiple affairs in the past. While many speculated names have surfaced on the internet, could numerous unknown names crop up through the email hack?

The Casanova footballer has been linked with Sarah Marbeck, Rebecca Loos, Celina Laurie, Esther Canadas and Emma Ryan in the past. It has also been reported that the footballer's marriage with ex Spice Girls singer Victoria has been rocky journey owing to his numerous affairs.

So, could there be more names that could come out over the next few days? Will they be lesser known people wrapped under the covers or high profile names that could cause havoc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!