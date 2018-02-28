Datsun, the low-cost brand of Japanese carmaker Nissan, could introduce a new edition of its entry-level hatchback redi-GO in India, suggest emerging reports.

This may not come as a surprise, as the carmaker has also added freshness to its red-Go line-up before with editions like Gold and Sport. However, this time around, there is a catch with the Diamond edition.

According to a report in CarWale, the redi-GO Diamond edition will be launched as a dealer-specific variant. This means the new redi-GO edition will be an attempt to clear previous stocks of the model.

The update will be on the 2017 model of the redi-GO and is likely to see no hike in its current pricing. The changes could include exterior updates such as bonnet decals and cosmetic add-ons while the interior may also see minor updates.

The redi-GO is currently offered in two engine options. The 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine is tuned to churn out 67bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm with the option of a five-speed AMT unit.

The 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor churns out 53bhp and peak torque of 72Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl.

The car is available in five colors — Ruby Red, Lime Green, White, Grey, and Silver.