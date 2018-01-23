Datsun India on Tuesday, January 23, launched Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant of the redi-Go hatchback for Rs 3,80,600 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Datsun India has also commenced deliveries of the redi-Go AMT version.

Bookings for the redi-Go AMT are open since January 10 for a token amount of Rs 10,000.

In terms of pricing, Datsun redi-Go AMT undercuts most of its rivals. The Renault Kwid AMT prices start at Rs 3.87 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 costs Rs 4.18 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The only AMT-equipped car priced lesser than the Datsun redi-Go AMT is the Tata Nano GenX at Rs 3.01 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The redi-Go's AMT version is offered only with 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 67bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. The 5-speed AMT unit has been borrowed from the Renault Kwid. However, redi-Go is fitted with the conventional shift stick in place of the dashboard-mounted rotor on the Renault Kwid AMT.

Datsun India calls the AMT model as redi-Go Smart Drive Auto. The variant comes with new Dual-Driving Mode and Rush Hour Mode. The first one allows the driver to switch between automated and manual mode during up-hill or down-hill and city traffic conditions. The Rush Hour Mode, on the other hand, provides the optimum cruising speed of 5-6kmph which is ideal to cruise effortlessly in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions.

Datsun redi-Go Smart Drive Auto is offered in all black interior, central locking system with remote key for convenience. The car is available in five colours- Ruby Red, Lime Green, White, Grey and Silver.

The redi-GO is also offered in the country with a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53bhp and peak torque of 72Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl.