Datsun launched the redi-Go entry level hatchback in India on 7 June 2016 with a competitive price tag of Rs 2.38 lakh. The small car then went on to become the best seller not only for Datsun India but also for the parent company, Nissan India. Emerging reports now indicate that Datsun is gearing up to add two variants of the redi-Go on its first anniversary.

Also read: Datsun Go Cross could finally make its India entry in 2017

Datsun will add a powerful 1.0-litre engine-equipped version and an AMT transmission version for the redi-Go by June, according to ET Auto. Datsun Redi-Go shares its platform and engine with Renault Kwid, and hence the new version will also borrow the engine and transmission from the Renault sibling.

The redi-Go 1.0 version will pack 999cc 3-cylinder engine that can churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm. This engine is expected to come with an option of either five-speed manual gear box or an AMT. It is still unclear whether Datsun redi-Go will also get a rotary AMT shifter placed at the dashboard, in line with the Kwid. The 1.0-litre engine option and the AMT option are likely to be offered on only the top-end S variant of the car.

The redi-Go variants are currently retailed between Rs 2.38 lakh and Rs 3.54 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The 1.0-litre variant can be expected to come at Rs 3.85 lakh while the AMT variant is likely to cost Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Redi-Go is currently offered with a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53bhp and a peak torque of 72Nm. The small car also claims to return a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

For the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016, Nissan and Datsun's combined sales achieved 50 percent growth rate. The spike in sales is from the growth of redi-GO and redi-GO Sport, the special edition of the small car launched at the end of September.