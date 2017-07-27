Datsun, the low-cost brand of Nissan has launched the more powerful version of its entry-level hatchback redi-GO in India. The redi-GO 1.0L is the latest contender in the small hatch segment and will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Renault Kwid. The redi-GO is also offered with a 799 cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53 bhp and a peak torque of 72 Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
Here is all you need to know about new red-GO 1.0L as it takes on the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
1) The most important is the engine. The redi-GO now also offers 999 cc three-cylinder, petrol engine that does duty on the Renault Kwid 1.0L. This engine is tuned to churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT).
2) Datsun for now is only offering manual gearbox even though the redi-GO 1.0L rivals like the Kwid and the Alto K10 overpower it with AMT (automated manual transmission). The redi-GO 1.0L can also be fitted with CNG.
3) In terms of style and feature packaging, the new redi-GO 1.0L is just the same as the current model.
4) The redi-GO 1.0L is offered only in two variants of the model and is available in five colour options—Ruby, Silver, Lime, Grey and White. T (O) and S variants of the redi-GO comes with new features such as central locking and remote keyless entry, black interiors and silver finish on the AC vents and horn pad.
5) The bookings for the redi-GO are open and the new version of the small car is priced at Rs 3.57 lakh (ex-showroom).