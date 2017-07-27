Datsun, the low-cost brand of Nissan has launched the more powerful version of its entry-level hatchback redi-GO in India. The redi-GO 1.0L is the latest contender in the small hatch segment and will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Renault Kwid. The redi-GO is also offered with a 799 cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53 bhp and a peak torque of 72 Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Here is all you need to know about new red-GO 1.0L as it takes on the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.