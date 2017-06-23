Datsun, the low-cost brand of the Japanese carmaker Nissan, had launched its entry-level model, the redi-GO, in India back in 2016. The model, which is based on the same platform as Renault's Kwid, turned out to be one of the best selling models of Datsun in India and currently sells an average 2,000 units per month.

Buoyed by the success of the redi-GO, Datsun is now gearing up for the launch of the new 1.0-litre version of the model. The emerging reports indicate that the new powerful version of the redi-GO will be launched in the country on July 19. Although there are reports that the company could also be preparing to launch the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) version of the redi-GO on the same day, a report of CarandBike reveals that the AMT variant of the model will be launched later. Renault Kwid was also first launched in 800cc engine version, which was later followed by 1.0 lire and AMT variants.

Currently, redi-GO is offered in the country with a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53bhp and a peak torque of 72Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In the 1.0-litre version, the hatchback is likely to get a 999cc 3-cylinder engine that does duty in Renault Kwid, which can churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm, mated to five-speed manual gearbox. The new variant of redi-GO is likely to be offered in the mid or top-end variant of the model with a price tag of Rs. 30,000 higher than the current model in the market. The redi-GO will not sport any other changes in the 1.0 litre avatar in terms of style and features.

The redi-Go, which rivals Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Hyundai Eon and Renault Kwid in India, already has a special edition in its line-up called the redi-GO Sport. Priced at Rs. 3.49 lakh, the redi-GO Sport comes with features such as theme grille-red accents, theme wheel cover, graphics, roof spoiler, sporty dashboard, Bluetooth audio system, remote key-less entry and rear parking sensor.