If the emerging reports are anything to go by, Datsun is prepping to launch the more powerful variant of its entry-level hatchback redi-GO in India as early as in July. The redi-Go, which is currently offered in the 800cc variant, could get a 1.0 litre variant in India.

Nissan's low-cost brand Datsun has been working hard to boost the sales of redi-GO in the country. It had launched the Sport variant of the redi-GO in India last year and is also said to be considering the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant of the hatchback.

As far as the soon-to-be-launched 1.0 litre variant of redi-GO is considered, it is expected to get the same 999cc 3-cylinder engine that does duty in Renault Kwid. This engine will be tuned to churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm.

Currently, redi-GO is offered in the country with a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53bhp and peak torque of 72Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The small car also claims to return a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl.

The small car also claims to return a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl. The new variant of redi-GO is likely to be offered in the mid or top-end variant of the model. The powerful version of the Datsun offering is unlikely to see any changes in terms of styling or design packages except the engine.

The redi-GO variants are currently retailed between Rs. 2.41 lakh and Rs. 3.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The more powerful 1.0-litre variant of redi-GO is expected to be priced Rs 30,000 higher than the current one in the market.