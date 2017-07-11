Datsun India, the low-cost brand of Japanese carmaker Nissan, has opened the pre-bookings of its soon-to-be-launched the redi-GO 1.0-litre version in the country. The powerful version of Datsun's entry-level model is expected to be launched on July 26.

The customers can book their Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre with a fully refundable down payment of Rs 10,000 at Nissan and Datsun dealerships. The deliveries of the new redi-GO will also commence from July 26.

"At Datsun, we are constantly striving to challenge the status quo and disrupt conventional thinking about the entry car segment in India. Today's youth want a car that shows their personality with style, and redi-GO 1.0L is ready to meet their needs with more power and convenience," said Jerome Saigot, Datsun India vice-president.

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is powered by a 1.0litre three-cylinder engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Currently, redi-GO is offered in the country with a 799 cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53 bhp and a peak torque of 72N m that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Launched in India in June 2016, redi-GO rivals Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Hyundai Eon and Renault Kwid in India.

The new variant of redi-GO is likely to be offered in the mid or top-end variant of the model with a price tag of Rs 30,000 higher than the current model in the market. The redi-GO will not sport any other changes in the 1.0-litre avatar in terms of style and features.