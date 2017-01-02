Competition in the crossover car segment is likely to get heated up in 2017 as emerging reports suggest that the much-awaited crossover Go Cross from Datsun's stable would come to the market in 2017.

Datsun, the low-cost brand of Japanese carmaker Nissan, had showcased the Go Cross at the Auto Expo 2016 and the crossover has been linked with several launch date since then. The latest tidbit that is doing the rounds on the internet is that the Go Cross is likely to be launched by mid-2017 after Nissan brings the X-Trail Hybrid. Nissan is expected to launch the X-Trail Hybrid by April this year.

Datsun GO Cross, the flagship model of the company, will be the fourth offering in India from the house of Datsun after GO hatchback, GO + MPV and redi-GO small car. Based on the GO+ MPV, the Go Cross will square off against soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Active i20, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Avventura.

The GO Cross is likely to sport a less boxy rear design and is expected to have a higher ground clearance. From a visual standpoint, expect the Go Cross to boast hexagonal radiator grille, LED headlamps and fog lamps, larger alloy wheels, roof rails and a roof-mounted spoiler. The upcoming Datsun offering is also expected to feature crossover traits such as skid plates at the front, rear and the sides.

Under the hood, the GO Cross is likely to get a 1.2-litre three-cylinder DOHC 12-valve motor that's present in the GO and the GO+. The engine is likely to be tuned to churn out 64bhp of power at 5000rpm and 140Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm. Although it's too early to talk about the pricing, from the word around the web, the crossover is likely to hold a price tag of around Rs 5 lakh.