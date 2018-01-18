Datsun, the Japanese carmaker Nissan's budget brand, has taken the wraps off its latest crossover model based on the Go+ MPV in Indonesia on Thursday. The new seven-seat crossover is inspired by the Go-Cross concept that was revealed at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show.

The company has decided to omit Go from the Go-Cross name while retaining the design of the concept to a great extent. The Cross looks like a jazzed up version of the Go+ MPV. In addition to the flashy design, the Cross is also feature-packed and that makes it Datsun's most premium model in the current global line-up.

The Cross gets hexagonal honeycomb grille with chrome outline and it is flanked by split wraparound headlamps. The halogen projector headlamps are complemented with funky fog lamps and LED position lamps. Black touches on the front bumper and silver-coloured faux skid plates add a rugged feel to the Cross.

Black cladding on front bumper, sides and rear, roof spoiler at the back, chrome-finished tailpipe and roof rails in either black or silver that can carry up to 30kg are the other major highlights. New 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 175/65 R15 tyres cannot go unnoticed.

In line with the sporty looks of the exterior, the Cross gets an all-black dashboard borrowed from the Go+ MPV. A new 6.75-inch touchscreen unit finds a place at the centre stack with USB connection, AUX, Bluetooth and others.

Being the premium product, the Cross flaunts features such as automatic headlamps with a follow-me-home function, front and rear power windows and electrically adjustable rear view mirrors. On the safety front, the new crossover comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control (called VDC), traction control and rear parking sensors.

The Cross borrows 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the Go+ MPV. The mill develops 68hp and 104Nm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It is also offered with the option of continuously variable transmission (CVT) in the Cross.

Will it be launched in India?

It is too early to have a say on that. Given the growing interest in crossover in India, Datsun will definitely look into launching the Cross here. In that case, the fourth Datsun model for India is expected to be priced between Rs 5 to Rs 8 lakh.