Revived Nissan's budget brand Datsun had a bumpy ride in its second spell. Datsun launched Go hatchback and Go+ MPV in India but it failed to woo audience as envisioned. Then the company introduced redi-Go with the underpinnings of Renault Kwid and that helped the company to bolster its presence. The company now plans to foray into crossover segment and its first model will debut on 18th of this month.

The model in question is the production-spec Go-Cross. The concept model made India debut at Auto Expo 2016 and the production-spec will be unveiled in Indonesia. Datsun has also decided to omit Go from the name and the upcoming model will be badged just Cross.

The company has also released a 15-second teaser video for Datsun fans to chew upon. It gives a clear idea of how the sporty front fascia will look like. There are no changes upfront compared to the concept version. The hexagonal grille with chrome outline is flanked by split wraparound headlamps. The teaser video shows the grille glowing in body colour. However, we are not sure whether this would be part of the package. Black touches on the front bumper and silver coloured faux skid plate add a rugged feel to the Cross.

The spy pictures suggest side profile of the Cross will be reminiscent of Go+ MPV barring dark colour alloy wheels and plastic claddings. At the rear, the tailgate, bumper and tail lamps seem to be borrowed from the GO+. This may give the Cross' rear, the look of jazzed up rear of the Go+.

Though there is no information on the interior, reports claim the Cross will be offered with more premium interiors than the GO siblings as this will be Datsun's most premium product.

In Indonesia, the Cross is likely to get 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine developing 68hp and 104Nm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Datsun India is expected to bring the Cross at the upcoming Auto Expo in February and launch is likely after that. The Cross will lock horn against affordable cross models like Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki CelerioX in its niche segment in India.