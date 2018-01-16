Japanese carmaker Nissan's budget brand Datsun is inching closer to the global unveiling of the new model, the Cross. The new crossover based on the Go-Cross concept was revealed at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, and production-spec will debut on January 18 in Indonesia. Ahead of the premiere, leaked brochure images have revealed the upcoming vehicle.

The company has decided to omit Go from the Go-Cross concept in the name while the design of the concept is more or less retained. The hexagonal grille with chrome outline is flanked by split wraparound headlamps.

A teaser video had previously shown the grille glowing in body colour. However, we are not sure whether this would be part of the package. Imposing fog lamps, black touches on the front bumper and silver-coloured faux skid plates add a rugged feel to the Cross.

The side profile of the Cross is reminiscent of the Go+ MPV, barring the dark-colour alloy wheels and plastic claddings. At the rear, the tailgate, bumper and taillamps seem to be borrowed from the GO+.

Keeping up with the sporty looks, the Go+ MPV-inspired dashboard will get an all-black theme. A new touchscreen unit will find a place at the centre stack with USB connection, AUX, Bluetooth and others.

The Cross will boast of an array of premium and safety features that include "follow me" home lights, dual airbags, multi-information display, dual airbags, ABS, auto light and even Stability Control called VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control).

Autonetmagz.com

The Cross is likely to get a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing 68hp and 104Nm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The mill has also been confirmed with the option of continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Besides, the crossover is also expected to get a 1.5-litre K9K diesel motor when it gets launched in India.

Datsun is expected to showcase the Cross in India soon and launch is expected sometime second half of 2016.

Source: Autonetmagz