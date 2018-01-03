It'll soon be here, finally! Japanese carmaker Nissan's low-cost brand Datsun will unveil the production version of the Go Cross in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 18, 2018. The company has also teased an image of the upcoming Cross, indicating that new crossover will be called as the Cross unlike its concept Datsun Go Cross.

Datsun had showcased the Go Cross concept at the Auto Expo 2016 in Greater Noida and has been working on it since then. From the teaser images of Cross, the model seems to be carrying the style and the design from its concept and shows its large fog lamps, kinky projector headlamps with LED Day time Running Lamps (DRLs) and what appears to be the side claddings.

In December, a prototype of what is believed to be the Cross was spied in Indonesia. The model, which looked like just the jazzed up version of the Go+ MPV, showed black cladding all around and features like silver bash plate on the front and rear bumpers. A roof spoiler and roof rack to carry up to 30kg of luggage was also part of it.

In Indonesia, the Cross is likely to get 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine developing 68hp and 104Nm of peak torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Datsun Cross will also be launched in India. Rumours are that the model could make its India debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February, with a launch expected sometimes later. The Cross will square off against cross-hatches like Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti CelerioX in its segment. It will also rival compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.