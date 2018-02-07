The much-awaited technology mega event Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) is just a few weeks away. It will kick off on February 26 and conclude on March 1.

As in the previous years, all the major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Samsung, Sony and Asus have scheduled press events where they are expected to announce some of their much-anticipated handsets.

Several mobile phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 9, Nokia 1, Sony Xperia XZ Pro, and handsets from Zenfone 5-series are expected to be announced at the upcoming MWC 2018 to be held in Barcelona, Spain.

Mobile phone manufacturing companies like HTC, Lenovo, LG and a few others are also expected to announce some of their devices at the event but not booked a date yet.

So, here are exact date and time of press events scheduled by companies like Samsung, Sony, Huawei, Asus and HMD Global at the MWC 2018:

February 25

Huawei: The Chinese company has scheduled a press event at 01:00 PM GMT | 06:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM CET | 08:00 AM EST | 05:00 AM PST.

It hasn't revealed its plan yet but a handful of mid-range smartphones could be announced at the event.

HMD Global: Press event scheduled at 03:00 PM GMT | 08:30 PM IST | 04:00 PM CET | 10:00 AM EST | 07:00 AM PST.

A few handsets, including Nokia 9, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1, and Nokia 3310 4G are expected to be unveiled.

Samsung: Press event scheduled at 05:00 PM GMT | 10:30 PM IST | 06:00 PM CET | 12:00 PM EST | 09:00 AM PST.

The South Korean technology company is expected to announce its flagship handsets Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

February 26

Sony: Press event scheduled at 07:30 AM GMT | 1:00 PM IST | 08:30 AM CET | 02:30 AM EST | 11:30 PM PST (February 25).

The Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ Pro are expected to be unveiled.

February 27

Asus: Press event scheduled at 06:30 PM GMT | 12:00 AM IST (February 28) | 07:30 PM CET | 01:30 PM EST | 10:30 AM PST

The Taiwanese company is expected to announce ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone 5 Max from Zenfone 5-series.