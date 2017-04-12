The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the results of its intermediate board examinations conducted in March. Both the Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year examinations results will be declared at 12 pm on Thursday, April 13.

The AP Intermediate 1st year examination was held from March 1 to March 17, while the 2nd year examinations started on March 2 and completed on March 18. Around 7,23,099 students wrote the examination in the state.

The results of both general and vocational courses will be declared, and reports have claimed that Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will do the honour of announcing it. Students can check and download their results on BIEAP official website once it is declared.

How to check your AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results online:

- Go to BIEAP official website

- Follow "AP Intermediate results" link

- Enter your hall ticket number

- Get a printout of the results

Students can also check their results on Centre For Good Governance website.

Students can also check their results via SMS:

- 1st year students may send: IPE1 54242

- 2nd year students may send: IPE2 54242

- 1st year students may send: IPEG1 5676750

- 2nd year students may send: IPEG2 5676750

- 1st year vocational students may send: IPEV1 54242 or 5676750

- 2nd year vocational students may send : IPEV2 54242 or 5676750