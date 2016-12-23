Dashcam video shows moment truck drove into Berlin Christmas market

  • December 23, 2016 14:27 IST
    By Reuters
A video clip taken from a dashcam shows the moment when a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin on 19 December. The attack killed 12 people and nearly 50 injured.Police have launched a manhunt for Anis Amri, as fingerprints from the Tunisian national were found inside the truck. The video was taken by a taxi driver who was waiting for customers outside of the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
