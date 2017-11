A small plane clipped a tree and crashed in west Florida on 19 November as the 61-year-old pilot tried to make an emergency landing. He reportedly experience engine trouble. Two deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff and amp;#39;s Office released a dashcam footage of the plane crashing on a highway around half a mile from Clearwater Airpark. The officers were in the area on an unrelated call. Both the pilot and a passenger escaped unhurt.