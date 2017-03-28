Dashcam footage shows police car intentionally running over and killing suspect

Dashcam footage shows the moment an officer intentionally ran over, and killed a suspect, following a shootout.Madison Dickson, 21, was wanted for several gun-related crimes and had gotten into a shootout with police before she was hit by the vehicle.Tulsa police department released the footage on 24 March. An edited version includes a slow down and a circle around the suspect’s hand to emphasize her gun. It is unclear who is firing the shots because it is not seen on camera. The officer - identified as Jonathan Grafton in local reports - aims the vehicle at Dickson and runs her over.In another video officers are heard yelling at Dickson to show her hands, and to put her hands behind her back. An officer also can be heard saying he’s going to tase her.Grafton has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.