Dashcam footage shows Georgia cop saying we only kill black people

An enquiry has been set up against a police officer from the US state of Georgia after a dash cam video showed him making inappropriate racial comments. In the dashcam footage released by Cobb County Police Department, Lt. Greg Abbott can be heard saying to a woman driver that we only kill black people after she expresses concern for her safety when she is instructed by him to reach down and use her mobile phone. On 31 August, Abbott announced his intention to retire after he was told he would be fired.