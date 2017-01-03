The success story of late J Jayalalithaa seems to be fascinating many to make movies inspired by her life. After Ram Gopal Varma, yet another Telugu film-maker has now set his eyes on a biopic on one of India's most mercurial political leaders who passed away in December.

Veteran film-maker and politician Dasari Narayana Rao is reportedly interested on the subject. He has already started working on it and also registered the title 'Amma' recently. It is expected to be a bilingual film, simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu languages.

It is not, however, clear whether Rao has taken permission from the concerned people. Jayalalithaa had maintained a distance from her family and had rare interactions with her blood relatives. It is the current AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan who took care of the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over two decades till her death.

Verma, another director who is known to make biopics based on real-life personalities, has also decided to make a film based on Jaya's relation with Sasikala.

"Just registered my new film title "Shashikala" it's the story of a very dearest closest friend of a politician and completely fictional, [sic]" Ram Gopal Varma had announced the project on Twitter earlier. "A fundamental contradiction with highly truthful, but assumed non truths of Jayalalitha," he said, giving a hint about the subject.

Jayalalithaa died a few months after becoming the chief minister of the southern state for the sixth term. She had a prolonged stay in hospital for over 70 days before breathing her last. The actor-turned-politician's rise in public life has been a huge inspiration for her fans. Mentored by another larger-than-life figure of Tamil film and politics MG Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa came out of his shadow and created an identity of her own in Indian politics.