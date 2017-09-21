With just about a week left for the release of Tarak, the makers are all set to air the trailer of Darshan's much-awaited Kannada film. It will be uploaded directly on YouTube at 6 pm on Thursday, September 21.

The video is expected to introduce Darshan's character in the film. Although the focus will be on the hero, it is said that the trailer will try to present some of the interesting moments in Tarak which will eventually pique interest of the viewers.

It is safe to say that the trailer would be packed with action, romance, comedy and sentiments laced with punch dialogues.

The fans have started sharing their expectations about the trailer and the film since Thursday morning using multiple hash tags on Twitter and Facebook.

Tarak is written and directed by Prakash of Milana fame, a title that subsequently became his first name. After working with stars like Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivaraj Kumar, he is collaborating with Darshan for the first time.

Sruthi Hariharan and Shanvi Srivastava play the female leads in the movie, which will hit the screens on 29 September. Dynamic Hero Devaraj will be seen in an important role in the film, while Sadhu Kokila and Sumithra appear in the supporting roles.

It has Arjun Janya's music, AV Krishna Kumar's cinematography and Sachin's editing.