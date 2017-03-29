This Ugadi will be special for the fans of Darshan as he is treating them to the trailer of his forthcoming movie Chakravarthy. The promotional video is all set to hit the internet on Wednesday, March 29.

The trailer is different from Darshan's usual promotional clips as the latest video does not have a single dialogue. Yes, the viewers can just experience the background music backed by visuals. However, the video will introduce all the key characters to the viewers.

The clip will revolve around Darshan's character, which has three different shades. His various avatars, especially the vintage salt-and-pepper look, has generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience. The challenging star will be seen as an underworld don in Chakravarthy.

The fans are expecting a power-packed trailer that highlights some of the best moments in Chakravarthy. With the release of the trailer, the makers will formally begin the promotions of the Kannada movie, which will hit the screens on April 14.

Chakravarthy hit the floors in May 2016. The Kannada film has been shot in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Bangkok and many other places. The film has some big names in the cast, including politician and actor Kumar Bangarappa, Srujan Lokesh and Aditya.

Deepa Sannidhi is the female lead in Chakravarthy and Ishita Vyas has done a special appearance. Arjun Janya has composed the music, HC Venu has handled the cinematography and KM Veeresh has edited the flick.