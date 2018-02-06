Darshan's 51st film is getting bigger and better with each passing day with a big line-up of artists on board. After roping in Rashmika Mandanna to play the female lead opposite the Challenging Star, the makers have signed Miss India Pageant 2015 contestant Tanya Hopes. Besides Tanya, many more actors are part of the project.

Sources from the production house, Media House Studio, said, "Yes, she will be playing an important role and there is an ensemble cast. We will announce the names at the appropriate time,"

The regular shooting of Darshan's 51st movie will begin after the actor's birthday on February 16.

Sources have further added that a leading actor has been approached to play the role of an antagonist. "There are many important roles in the film and antagonist character is one among them. A few big names have been approached, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The announcement will be made once the formalities are done," the source added while refusing to reveal the actors who have been offered the film.

"We will start the promotions only after the release of Darshan's Kurukshetra, which is much bigger than our project," the insider adds.

Pon Kumar of Only Vishnuvardhan and Charulathaa fame is directing the movie, which is bankrolled by B Suresha and Shylaja Nag. The movie has V Harikrishna's music, Shreesha Kuduvalli's cinematography and dialogues by Chethan Kumar, the director of hit films like Bahaddur and Bharjari.