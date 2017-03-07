Darshan Thoogudeepa shocked everyone by ending his friendship with Kiccha Sudeep on Sunday, but the latter, who is basking in the success of Hebbuli, has kept mum on the issue.

Darshan took to Twitter on March 5 to share the news about ending his friendship with Sudeep. The actor tweeted: "Me & Sudeep aren't Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That's the end of it."

He posted a video of Sudeep's two-year-old interview to TV9. In a series of posts in Kannada, he said he was upset with Sudeep's statements. He wrote in Kannada: Rammurthy, PN Satya and Ramesh are responsible for getting me an offer to work in Majestic. As per the video, Sudeep says he suggested my name for the film."

Darshan tweeted: "This is the first time I watched this video, which hurt me. Why this statement was made? Sudeep needs to clarify it." After the tweets appeared online, it was rumoured that his Twitter account was hacked. But the actor clarified: "As TV channels claimed, nobody has hacked it. This is my account and these are my words. This is the right platform to share my views on events that I notice carefully."

Darshan's comments have come as a shock to the fans of both the stars. Everyone is now eagerly waiting for Sudeep's version. But the actor is said to be not available for comment. Why is he keeping mum on the issue?

However, Sudeep is busy touring the state to thank fans for making his recent release Hebbuli a huge success at the box office. The actor responded to his followers on Twitter on Monday, but he did not make a single comment on Darshan's remark.

Sudeepa‏ was in Davangere to thank fans on Monday. He posted a photo featuring the crowd in the city and wrote: "Thanks #Davangere .... Soo mch love... Wat more can i expect frm life... Thank u all.." Later in the evening, the actor added: "Been an awesome day,,seeing soo many smiling faces..Will always be thankful to cinema for giving me this small identity...Mch love to all."

ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಈ ವೀಡಿಯೋ ನೋಡಿದಾಗ ನನ್ನ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನೋವಾದಂತೂ ನಿಜ. ಈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇಕೆ!? ಸುದೀಪ್ ರವರು ಕ್ಲಾರಿಟಿ ನೀಡಲಿ — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 5, 2017

ಕೆಲ ಚಾನೆಲ್ಸ್ ಹೇಳುವಂತೆ ಯಾರೇನು ಹ್ಯಾಕ್ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಖಾತೆ, ನನ್ನ ಮಾತುಗಳೇ. ನನ್ನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಆಲೋಚಿಸಿಯೇ ನಾನು ಹೇಳಲು ಬಯಸುವ ವೇದಿಕೆ — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) March 6, 2017

Thanks #Davangere .... Soo mch love... Wat more can i expect frm life... Thank u all.. pic.twitter.com/tqoE4J4tDT — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 6, 2017