Director Jakka Hari Prasad's Telugu movie Darshakudu (Darsakudu) starring Ashok Bandreddi, Noel Sean, Eesha Rebba and Pujita Ponnada has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience.

Darshakudu is a romantic entertainer penned by Jakka Hari Prasad. Mahesh (Ashok) is passionate about film direction since his childhood but he ends up becoming a light boy. He writes a story and narrates it to a producer, who agrees to bankroll it and suggests him to improve the love track in the story.

In a bid to experience love, Mahesh goes after Namratha (Eesha Rebba) and incorporates her responses into his script. When she realises his intentions, she decides to end the relationship. What happens next forms the crux of the story of Darshakudu.

Darshakudu deals with the struggle of the people from the film industry. Jakka Hari Prasad wrote an interesting plot but failed to translate it to screen, the audience says.

Debutant Ashok Bandreddi, who is the son of director Sukumar's brother, has managed to impress the viewers with his performance. Eesha Rebba, Noel Sean and Pujita Ponnada have done justice to their roles, the audience said.

BNCSP Vijaya Kumar, Thomas Reddy Aduri and Ravi Chandra Satti have bankrolled the movie under the banner Sukumar Writings with decent production values. Sai Karthik's music and Praveen Anumolu's cinematography are the main attractions, say the film goers.

We bring to you what the audience got to say about the movie on Twitter. Here is the live update of Darshakudu movie review and rating by viewers.

$R!K@N+H‏ @ichowdary9

Good 1st half and boring 2nd half made #Darshakudu flop. Except content, Cinematography, music and editing are in @aryasukku standards.

Ravi Prathap‏ @raviprathapRC10

Whatttey Emotional movie #Darshakudu really hatsoff to u @aryasukku sir.....idhey ila unte #Rangasthalam1985 unimaginable..congrats 2 All..

#Prabhas Devotee‏ @UrsNithinVarma

@Darshakudu_Film Super Film Screen Presence Of @YoursEesha n #Ashok Is So Wonderful Congrats @aryasukku #Darshakudu Team

Nikhil Kumar‏ @nikvenk

@YoursEesha looks beautiful and did well in the role of a costume designer. Your Dialouge delivery is biggest assert #Darshakudu My view is Disaster one plz avoid it

Allu Sai Harsha‏ @allusaiharsha

Movie lo chala sarlu #AlluArjun name vadaru #Darshakudu 1st half simply real life and reel life baga chupincharu nice interval bang .@YoursEesha acting bagundi Waiting for love track in 2nd half #Ashok acting gud Movie lovers ki baga connect avthundi #Darshakudu

Sreenivasa Kumar‏ @SKNonline

There R many moments where passionate movie lovers/industry ppl connect wth @aryasukku writings #Darshakudu, @YoursEesha & Ashok acted well

Varun Kilaru‏ @varunkilaru

#Darsakudu-fresh script/scenes as expected from SukumarWritings but a bad hero and an unconvincing plot kill the movie. Eesha and bgm

Phani Kandukuri‏ @buduggadu

A clean n neat film #Darsakudu N @YoursEesha u did a fabulous job..

Telugu360‏ @Telugu360

#Darsakudu Final Report: movie offers nothing to common audience. Poor script , amateurish hero who tests patience

saketh‏ @sksaketh

#Darsakudu average to below average...sukumar disappoint chesaru

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#Darshakudu overall nothing much to say. Flop Movie Didn't expect this from @aryasukku who produced the movie

