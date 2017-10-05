Looks like Netflix is planning to replicate December 2016 this yearend. With the release of The OA last year, the online streaming platform had ended 2016 on a great note.

The experimental show not only caught the attention of social media, but also became a topic of discussion with the start of 2017.

The original content platform is now releasing a new series based on supernatural activities, titled Dark, in December. And by the looks of its trailer, there are chances that Netflix is out to repeat history.

When the show was announced way back in March, it was quickly compared to Stranger Things given its genre similarity.

Since Stranger Thing 2 is releasing in October on the occasion of Halloween, Netflix pushed back Dark to December, letting audience get enough of Stranger Things so they are ready to binge-watch the new show two months later.

Produced by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark revolves around a modern-day German town torn apart when two kids go missing.

The trailer shows the answer to the mystery lies in the past and not the present. According to Deadline, the story's supernatural twist ties the present-day German town to what it was in 1986.

The official synopsis reads:

The disappearance of two kids in the German small town of Winden opens abysses that turn the concept of time on its head. The question is not who has kidnapped the children...but when.

While the 10-episode series will debut on Netflix in December, the mystery thriller was premiered at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival and received raving reviews.

Every episode is spread across an hour and this is the "first Netflix original series entirely created, produced and shot in Germany," according to a press release.

The original TV series is slated to release on December 1.