The Dark Tower, based on Stephen King's novels, is set to hit the theatres on August 4. The sci-fi film starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey might not live up to the expectation, according to analysts.

The Hollywood Reporter said: "Though satisfying enough to please many casual moviegoers drawn in by King's name and stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, it will likely disappoint many serious fans and leave other newbies underwhelmed."

The Stephen King adaptation, releasing in 3,449 locations in the United States, is expected to earn about $20 million to $25 million in the opening weekend, according to the box office analysts. However, the studio's estimates are lower at $19 million. The movie was made on a budget of $60 million.

However, Annapurna Pictures' Detroit is opening in 2,800 locations in the US. Releasing on August 4, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed crime drama might rake in $10 million to $15 million on its opening weekend.

The Dark Tower will clash against Nolan's Dunkirk, Girls Trip, The Emoji Movie, and Kidnap at the box office.

The Dark Tower movie revolves around a nomadic gunslinger Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) and his arch nemesis Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). Directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair), the movie features a young 11-year-old adventure seeker Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid World. And, eventually, he encounters with the gunslinger and the Man in Black respectively.

The movie has Abbey Lee (Tirana), Fran Kranz (Pimli), Jackie Earle Haley (Sayre), Katheryn Winnick (Laurie Chambers), and Claudia Kiim (Arra Champignon).