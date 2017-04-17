It is indeed a very "lucky year" Stephen King as some of his best works are being adapted for movies and TV series. The prolific writer rules the world of horror, sci-fi and supernatural since the release of Carrie in 1976. However, not all of his adaptations met with success. Be that as it may, King's name alone is enough to pull the masses to theatres. The man is known for creating monsters beyond compare for last three decades.

Here are some TV adaptations and movies lined up for release this year.

The Mist

Based on Stephen King's 1980 novella, The Mist revolves around a small town family torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout, an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world, and at times from each other. Family, friends, and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of game break down.

The TV series is still in production as the show has been picked up by Spike TV. The novel was also turned into a film in 2007 from frequent collaborator Frank Darabont, starring Thomas Jane. The Mist is set to premiere on June 22, 2017.

Mr. Mercedes

Mr. Mercedes is based on King's 2014 novel. Created by David E. Kelley, Mr. Mercedes is a 10-episode series which will be aired on the Audience network. The series follows a demented killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious crusade to bring the killer to justice before he can strike again.

THE MIST, MR. MERCEDES, 1922, GERALD'S GAME, THE DARK TOWER, and IT: Believe it or not, they all look awesome. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 4, 2017

My lucky year. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 4, 2017

Castle Rock

Castle Rock is another Stephen King adaptation to be made into a 10-episode web series. The series will be available on Hulu. The teaser of the series was released online in February. The release date has not been confirmed yet. JJ Abrams' Bad Robot will team with Warner Bros. TV to produce the mini-series.

The Dark Tower

Starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, The Dark Tower will be released on August 4, 2017. The Dark Tower follows Roland Deschain, Mid-World's last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World's post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it.

The trailer of the movie will be released soon, probably on April 19 as the number 19 has a special significance in every Stephen King novel.

IT Movie

Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel IT, the movie will be directed by Mama helmer Andrés Muschietti. The story follows the town of Derry, Maine, where children begin to disappear all of a sudden. In the meantime, a group of kids face their biggest fear when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back to centuries.

Gerald's Game

Author Stephen King penned down the novel in 1992. It's a suspense novel which deals with a husband and wife who try to spice up their marriage with BDSM. The woman accidentally kills her husband while she is handcuffed to a bed. Following the murder, she deals with some mental problems and starts hallucinating. The Netflix original is still in production.

Saw a rough cut of Mike Flanagan's GERALD'S GAME yesterday. Horrifying, hypnotic, terrific. It's gonna freak you out. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 11, 2017

1922

Picked up by Netflix, 1922' follows a man who kills his wife to acquire her farmland she inherited from her father. His son has also helps his father. But the plot thickens after they dump the body in a well. 1922 was nominated for the 2011 British Fantasy Award for Best Novella. No release date has been announced yet.