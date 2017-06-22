"So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth" – This quote would be apt for the ongoing movement in Darjeeling, where the demand of Gorkhaland has reached its all-time peak, and it could go even higher. The movement is being referred as the final battle to achieve the goal of statehood.

The Gorkhas, once united, are a force to be reckoned with. One has witnessed how a united Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army has helped India win wars by leading from the front.

Though on a smaller scale, the Nepali-speaking population of Darjeeling had also united during Indian Idol 3, voting for the son of their soil Prashant Tamang, helping him win the competition. That victory proved what a determined and united Gorkhas can achieve.

This time around, the task is much more massive and they are not fighting for someone nor against someone, but for their own land. Through their continuous support, which has taken the form of a people's movement, the local people have made it clear – they will settle for nothing less than Gorkhaland. The DGHC and the current GTA which replaced it seem to have given them the taste of an alternative to statehood in the past, but the actual aspirations of the people have not been met.

The protesters have, once again, come out with a one-point agenda – Gorkhaland. The unity is bigger than ever before. They are ready to be martyred for a better future and a state they can call 'home'.

Support, from their Gorkha brothers, have poured from all corners of the globe including West Asia, Australia, UK and other nations. The Indian Gorkhas in the army have also come out in support, asking the people of Darjeeling to carry the movement forward and if need arises, they are ready to join the movement as well.

The support within Darjeeling, obviously, has been massive. People are coming out in numbers. Even rain has failed to dampen the spirit of Gorkhas, who are taking to the streets with an umbrella, and some even without them.

The pain in their eyes can be felt when they are shouting slogans for Gorkhaland. The situation in the hills is tense.

The town of Darjeeling looks like a war zone with police/CRPF patrolling the streets; no vehicles plying at sight and shops with their shutters down. There is an element of silence as the marching troops with their black boots can be heard far away but the residents of the town are not holding back. Despite the fear of a police crackdown, the support is vociferous on the streets.

The movement is emotional and passionate, and nothing seems to be stopping them.

It is do or die in Darjeeling, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is bringing her best foot forward to cripple the movement and scare them away, but they are Gorkhas, who are known for their bravery. If provoked, they are a race to go any distance to save their honour and pride.

Where and how did this passion and massive unity for Gorkhaland come from?

The passion and unity always existed, but the residents of Darjeeling got a rude awakening when the CM decided to make Bengali compulsory in the hills, which comprise a Nepali-speaking population.

However, the CM, in her last visit to Mirik earlier in the month, realising her political decision has backfired in the hills, announced it to be optional. That 'optional' looked a little weird when Bengali was always an existing elective language in the hills.

She started the fire with a 'Bengali' match stick, and by the time she decided to make it optional, it had already caught a political and more of an identity crisis in Darjeeling. Then, Mamata came up to the hills for a cabinet meeting, where she was greeted with black flags, reflecting the anger amongst the people in the hills.

The situation went from bad to worse on June 9, the day of the cabinet meeting, when vehicles were burnt. Mamata, fearing the worst, asked for army's help as the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) called for strike. The situation had reached it boiling point.

But that cabinet meeting just proved to be the tip of the iceberg.

All hell broke loose on June 15, when GJM chief, Bimal Gurung's house was raided. They found bows and arrows, sickles, axe, khukuris, a firearm and huge amount of cash. The national media erupted, stating 'huge cache of arms' were found.

To be fair, those were primarily agricultural and construction tools. The 'khukuris' found are common in each and every household in Darjeeling. It is one of the emblems of the Nepali culture. It is similar to what Sikhs call kirpans, which they carry in the open. The bows and arrows, which the GJM leaders said were kept for school competition, were deemed to be legal by experts a few days later.

It is such things, which differentiate the people of Darjeeling from the rest of Bengal. Their culture, tradition, customs are clear examples to prove they are different from the majority of people in Bengal. What the rest of India may treat as weapons -- khukuris -- are a part of Gorkhas identity.

With that raid, Darjeeling was on the edge and it spiralled out of control on June 17, where there were violent clashes between the Gorkhaland supporters and security officers in Singamari and other parts of the town.

Three supporters lost their lives that day, and one police officer was seriously injured as well. It was the most violent day in Darjeeling so far. The locals could not understand the way in which the security forces opened fire, which was denied by Mamata. But, there were evidences that the police did indulge in firing, if one looks at the videos that were circulated on Facebook. Even if that was not full proof, the x-ray report of people, who were martyred, reflected bullet marks.

The following day recorded unprecedented scenes in the main town of Darjeeling. People from all walks of life and age had come onto the streets to pay their last tribute to the martyred as their bodies were taken around the town in a car.

It was day, which will not be easily forgotten.

It was a day that saw raw emotions. Some had tears in their eyes, some were at loss of words while the chorus of 'Jai Gorkha, Jai Gorkhaland' could be felt far and wide.

The silence of the Centre on the issue and the fact that none of the major leaders condemned the attack during the first few days, drew a sorry picture. It looked like no one cared about what was happening in Darjeeling, besides the Gorkhas. Even the human activists were silent despite the CM ordering Internet ban across the hills.

With the silence of intellectuals, activists, major leaders and no one speaking about such violation of human rights, the people of Darjeeling are speaking for themselves via a massive movement in the hills.

Their fight, as the supporters claim, will only end with Gorkhaland.