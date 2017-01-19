Daring duck plays dangerous game of chicken with tiger

  • January 19, 2017 22:16 IST
    By Storyful
Daring duck plays dangerous game of chicken with tiger Close
A wild duck decided to have an extreme game of chicken at Symbio Wildlife Park, Sydney, on 18 January. The duck decided to play with Jalur, a 126kg male Sumatran tiger, whom seemed pretty determined to catch the bird. The game lasted 10 minutes before Jalur conceded defeat, leaving the duck to bathe in victory in the pool.
