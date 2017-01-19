- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Daring duck plays dangerous game of chicken with tiger
A wild duck decided to have an extreme game of chicken at Symbio Wildlife Park, Sydney, on 18 January. The duck decided to play with Jalur, a 126kg male Sumatran tiger, whom seemed pretty determined to catch the bird. The game lasted 10 minutes before Jalur conceded defeat, leaving the duck to bathe in victory in the pool.
Most popular