The first season of The Defenders was released recently, answering all the intriguing questions from the previous standalone Marvel-Netflix series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist. The series helped shape up Matt Murdoch aka Daredevil's character.

In the first season of The Defenders, Daredevil is reunited with his former girlfriend Elektra.

Not only that, the blind lawyer has built some new connections with a few like-minded people this season apart from Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll). And, now he believes working together is always better than carrying out dangerous missions alone.

Speaking to Collider, Daredevil star Charlie Cox teased some details about the third season of Daredevil. He said: "I don't know what they're thinking or planning for Season 3. I'd like to see the relationship with Karen figure itself out. I'd like Matt to be able to find that vulnerability that is required, in order to be honest, up front and vulnerable with someone that he cares greatly about."

Cox added: "He's learnt some lessons from The Defenders. Hopefully, he's learnt that sometimes we need each other. He believes in God and maybe he's beginning to understand that God gave us each other for a reason, and he doesn't have to be so stubborn in his need and desire to do everything by himself."

Daredevil season 3 is expected to return in 2018. In the meantime, Netflix will be back with another Marvel series, The Punisher, later in 2017. Along with that, other Marvel-Netflix series like Jessica Jones season 2, Luke Cage season 2, Iron Fist season 2 are in production, with no release date confirmed yet.