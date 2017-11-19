Over 50 female students from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have been fined more than Rs 13 lakh collectively, after the Medical Council of India (MCI) on November 11 received a complaint of ragging from a junior medico from the college's hostel.

The complaint was immediately taken under consideration by MCI, and a copy of it was sent to DMCH authorities, without revealing the identity of the complainant.

The Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) of DMCH rushed to the spot and questioned all the girls, only to find out that neither the seniors who allegedly ragged the juniors nor the juniors were ready to reveal the names of the culprits.

Dr RK Sinha, the principal of DMCH, was quoted by TOI as saying: "The MCI on Friday informed my office and sought action against the culprits."

He added: "We have decided to punish the entire batch of women students of first and third semesters collectively. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on each for not reporting the episode and trying to cover up the matter as per the anti-ragging regulations framed by MCI."

The quantum of the fine — Rs 25,000 on all 54 students of two batches — comes to Rs 13.5 lakh.

Radharaman Prasad Singh, Nodal Officer from ARC, said on Saturday, November 18: "The monetary fine ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. We have imposed minimum fine of Rs 25,000 on the entire batch with the deadline of November 25. Those who don't oblige will be suspended for six months."

The complaint reportedly said juniors were made to do embarrassing activities in the hostel premises and that they have been tormented repeatedly.

Another college official was quoted by IANS saying: "The victim complained that she was abused, beaten and mentally tortured. She alleged in her written complaint that the seniors put pressure on her for one work or another."

A similar fine was imposed on a group of second-year students from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur earlier this month after the ragging of junior students was reported.