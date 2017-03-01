There is no doubt in anyone's mind that Daniel Sturridge has what it takes to become one of the best strikers in the Premier League and the world. When he joined Liverpool in 2012, he had an amazing first two seasons, but the England international has not been able to continue his development at the club due to repeated injuries. And now, he could be set to leave the Reds.

Also read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Eric Cantona: How the stats stack up

This season, it has become a rare sight to see Daniel Sturridge get any playing time at Liverpool. The forward has made only 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring only two goals and has struggled to get any first team action under Klopp. The former Borussia Dortmund manager prefers to play with Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho up front, thus forcing Sturridge to warm the bench whenever he is fit.

In a recent interview, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Daniel Sturridge's future at the club will be reviewed at the end of the season. With Liverpool struggling to be consistent in their performances this season, it has been reported that Klopp is looking to overhaul the Liverpool squad and Sturridge could lead the exit.

The Liverpool forward has been out injured again this time with a viral infection but he could be in line to make the match day squad against Arsenal over the weekend.

"I have no idea what happens in the summer. It is not only Daniel but a lot of players. Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection."

"We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible. Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time" Sky Sports quoted him as saying.

If Daniel Sturridge were to leave Liverpool in the summer, he would have a lot of clubs to choose from with the likes of West Ham, Stoke City and PSG all showing an interest in him. The Chinese Super League could be another possible destination for him and it is rumoured that Liverpool will be looking for at least £30 million for him.