Daniel Day-Lewis, the only actor in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's history to win three Best Actor Oscars, is officially retiring from acting, a representative for the 60-year-old actor confirmed to the media.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," his publicist said in a statement to Variety. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis won his first Oscar for the 1989 biopic My Left Foot, and second for There Will Be Blood. His third Oscar was for Steven Spielberg's 2012 historical presidential drama Lincoln.

The actor's last film will be Phantom Thread, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film is set for a December release and the actor will be involved in promoting the movie.

The fashion drama is set in 1950s London and will revolve around Day-Lewis' character Charles James, who designs for high society and the royal family.

Earlier this year Day-Lewis was spotted filming in Lythe, a village near Whitby. Day-Lewis and his co-star Lesley Manville were seen filming in the graveyard of St Oswald's Church in the village.

The filming crew were also spotted in the nearby town of Staithes and at the fishing village of Robin Hood's Bay.

Day-Lewis and Anderson previously collaborated for 2007's Oscar-winning There Will be Blood.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to Day-Lewis' decision to retire:

tfw you hear that Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring pic.twitter.com/PM51XfQFRS — Talk Film Society (@TalkFilmSoc) June 20, 2017

Farewell to Daniel Day-Lewis, a four-time Oscar winner. In MY mind, he won for Gangs of New York. pic.twitter.com/jC3tvXu0ev — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) June 20, 2017

What if Daniel Day-Lewis announced that he is retiring from acting as research for a role where he plays an actor who retires from acting. pic.twitter.com/r9JJsUCGEv — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 20, 2017