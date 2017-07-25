The upcoming James Bond film, which is 25th in the series, just got a 2019 release date, the title of the film however is not yet confirmed. With the release date out, Daniel Craig's reprising role in the 007 film is still under speculation.

Bond producers -- Eon Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer -- announced on Monday (July 24), that the film will release in North America on November 8, 2019, and later in other countries. The companies also mentioned that they will announce further details about the film's distribution, release date, director and cast on a later date.

That being said, two insiders confirmed Daniel Craig's return, according to a report by The New York Times. Craig first took over the role in the 21st film of the James Bond franchise Casino Royale in 2006.

Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the screenwriting duo who have worked for the last six films -- The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre -- of the franchise, will return for the latest one. James Bond 25 will be produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

While Craig's return as 007 is still unsure, Spectre director Sam Mendes would not return to helm the forthcoming movie.

"I'm a storyteller. And at the end of the day, I want to make stories with new characters," Mendes said at the Hay festival in 2016. "It was an incredible adventure, I loved every second of it. But I think it's time for somebody else."

Talking about the possible director for the Bond 25, Christopher Nolan tops the chatter everywhere. The Dunkirk director recently expressed his desire to direct a film on the most famous spy in the world but only if it needs 'reinvention'. He had already met the Bond producers Broccoli and Wilson a couple of times.