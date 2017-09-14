Daniel Cormier regained the UFC light heavyweight championship on Wednesday, after the USADA announced that Jon Jones Bones' "B" sample too tested positive for banned substances.

Jones, one of the greatest fighters in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), possibly fought his last at UFC 214 against Cormier.

Jones, 30, last month failed the pre-fight drug test as traces of the anabolic steroid turinabol was found in his urine. Now, even the "B" sample has tested positive.

Subsequently, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) wasted no time in turning the victory of Jones over Cormier in UFC 214 to a no-contest. The UFC then stripped him off the title yet again.

Jones (21-1-1 MMA, 15-1-1 UFC) could now possibly be facing a four-year suspension or a "death sentence" -- as Cormier referred to it on the FS1's UFC Tonight show this Wednesday. He however has the right to appeal any amount of suspension he receives.

Meanwhile, Cormier has said repeatedly that Jones made a total mockery of the sport and had sealed his own doom.

"He disqualified himself by taking the steroid before the fight," Cormier told Kenny Florian on UFC Tonight. "You don't cheat the sports, you don't cheat the fans, you don't cheat me. You have all the physical advantages sir. You are 30-years-old, you are 6'4", you got an 85 inch reach...," he said.

"I'm 38-years-old, I'd love to take stuffs and wake up every morning and walk down my stairs sideways and get back to training. It's just an unfortunate situation. We have one of the biggest fights of the year and once again, this guy has made a mockery of the sport," he added.

Watch the full interaction below:

Jon Bones Jones' career: in numbers